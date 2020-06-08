SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Tyler M. Gray — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Stephanie S. Griffith — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Jamie A. Heslen — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manu-facture, community custody violation.
Jennifer R. Jordan — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Curtis S. Kirschbaum — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of driving with suspended license third-degree.
Ronald R. Legler — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Jordan E. Patterson — Malicious mischief second-degree.
Trevor S. Robinson — Indecent liberties.
Michael B. Schroyer — Two counts of controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Thomas K. Sullivan — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
