The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Brian M. Abbott — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Raymond T. Brown — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Thomas W. Burchard — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Qing Y. Chen — Controlled substance delivery with intent to manufacture.
Wei N. Chen — Controlled substance delivery with intent to manufacture, community custody violation.
Michael I. Eike — Two counts of controlled substance no prescription felony, eluding a police vehicle.
Christopher J. Gould — Community custody violation.
Johnnie R. Harbaugh — Community custody violation, domestic violence malicious mischief third, protection order violation, warrant failure to comply felony.
Anthony T. Hauck — Transport order.
Male Juvenile Offender — Vehicle prowling, theft of firearm, obstructing a public servant, reckless endangerment, felony criminal conspiracy, possession of stolen firearm, alter identification marks on weapon.
Crystal H. Holder — Hold for other agency.
Brandy I. Hopkins — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Christopher I. Hutson — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply non-traffic, warrant failure to comply felony.
Robert D. Hyatt III — Unlawful firearm possession first-degree.
Keisha M. Jones — Transport order.
Vakham Mekvixiang — Reckless driving, hit-and-run unattended.
Chad L. Menard — Warrant for failure to comply felony, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, two counts of DWLS third-degree, resisting arrest, public nuisance, three warrants for failure to comply felony.
Mitchell R. Mullins — Warrant for failure to appear, community custody violation.
Female Juvenile Offender — Vehicle prowling, theft of firearm, obstructing a public servant, reckless endangerment, felony criminal conspiracy.
Salvador Zamora Jr. — Community custody violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.