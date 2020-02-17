Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Armando G. Cordero — Two counts of burglary 2, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Christopher W. Cox — Two counts of burglary 2, driving while license suspended third-degree.
Liza A. Johnson — Hold for other agency, residential burglary.
Corey D. Lee — Three counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Jeremy W. Martin — Fugitive from justice.
Timothy L. Minerd — Community custody violation.
Tyler R. Morehouse — Theft second-degree.
Tysen B. Muessig — Rape of a child third-degree.
Danielle P. Northrop — Two counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Timothy C. Oxford — Two counts of criminal trespass second-degree, theft third-degree.
Matthew W. Peck — Warrant failure to comply traffic, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Ernest J. Reed — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply felony.
Kristopher M. Rose — Community custody violation.
Kenneth E. Roudabush — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jeremy L. Seiber — Community custody violator (escape from community custody), two warrants failure to comply felony.
Anthony P. Shermer Jr. — Domestic violence reckless endangerment.
Kristopher E. Starheim — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, driving with a suspended license third-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Jayson F. Stigall — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
