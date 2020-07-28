Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
McKenzie L. Baer — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Robert G. Darnell — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Rachel M. Earls — Two warrants failure to comply felony, burglary second-degree, criminal impersonation.
Amy M. Headdress — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, assault third-degree.
Joshua P. Johnson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, harassment felony.
Jonathen T. Lisle — Fugitive from justice.
Ky Sengdara — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Justin R. Tracy — Child molestation first-degree.
Donald W. Wetz — Domestic violence second-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest.
