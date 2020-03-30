Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Dylan P. Hill — Rape second-degree, assault second-degree.
Male Juvenile Offender — Rape of a child second-degree.
Kevin S. Sliva — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Chanthoeuth Thoeun — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of dangerous weapon, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
