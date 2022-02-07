SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Melissa A. Bohn — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, hold for other agency.

Jeremy G. Cox — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.

Preston T. Lawhead — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended second-degree.

Nels E. Pedersen — Warrant failure to comply felony, violation of no contact order, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.

Anthony R. Ramos — Three warrants failure to comply traffic, four warrants driving while license suspended third-degree, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.