SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

William S. Ahrens: DUI, second-degree DWLS, third-degree DWLS, no ignition interlock device and fishing without a valid license.

Pavy M. Phommachanh: Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.

Dalton J. Stigall: Drug court violation.

Anthony R. Bong: First-degree murder, first-degree assault, and fecond-degree assault.

Roger E. Collins: First-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal trespass.

Nicholas K. Coplin: Domestic violence fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence reporting.

Corey W. Devore: Domestic violence fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

James M. Hamilton: Fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Nicole L. Lombardo: Protection order violation.

Donna M. Merritt: Domestic Violence fourth-degree assault.

Jim L. Rice: First-degree assault.

Levi G. Woodworth: Unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Cary L. Youngstrom: Domestic Violence second-degree assault and domestic violence unlawful imprisonment.

Gary A. Ziemer: Fourth-degree assault and violation of a no contact order.

