Jail Bookings Sep 13, 2021 4 hrs ago

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Watie R. Adair — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ronald R. Barton Jr. — Rape of a child second-degree, incest first-degree.

Robert B. Haskin — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Joseph E. Hathaway — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Anthony C. McCollum — Vehicular assault, hit-and-run attended, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, theft third-degree.

Ryan M. O'Connor — Forgery.

Kenneth E. Plummer — Assault first-degree, firearm possession unlawful first-degree.

Jesse R. Skillings — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lena Stickel — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Tegan A. Tipler — Forgery.
