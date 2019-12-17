The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
John F. Connery — Probation/parole violation.
Steven A. Dennis — Warrant failure to comply felony, failure to obey police officer, driving with a suspended license first-degree.
Joshua A. Edwards — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Lori L. Fairchild — Violated conditions of release.
Anthony R. Grieve — Community custody violation.
Timothy M. Hendrickson — Transport order.
Karson C. Isaksen — Community custody violation.
David R. McAllister — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Samantha L. Meyer — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Timothy L. Minerd — Community custody violation.
Frank N. Overstake — Probation/parole violation.
John E. Weber Jr — Reckless driving.
Jeffrey A. Woodman — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.