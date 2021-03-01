SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Robert J. Jackson — Driving while license suspended third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, two warrants for failure to comply traffic, hit-and-run unattended.
Damon D. Townsend — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Donald W. Wetz — Warrant for failure to comply felony.
