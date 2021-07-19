SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Tara R. Joyce — Resisting arrest, assault third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
William G. Keith — Attempt to elude.
Eugene B. Kornoely — Residential burglary.
Jason D. Lovell — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest.
Christopher N. Mortensen — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nels E. Pederson — Recreational fishing first-degree, recreation fishing 2 rule violating possession, fishing without license or card, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, take motor vehicle without permission second.
Kaitlyn T. Stolaroff — Criminal trespass first-degree, take motor vehicle without permission second, residential burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.