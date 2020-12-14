Bookings into
Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Alan S. Ables — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report.
Gina M. Ballestereos — Domestic violence second-degree assault.
Stephen M. Camenzind — Assault first-degree.
Dustin S. Coates — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
William C. Dunham — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, driving under the influence of intoxicants, two warrants for failure to comply traffic.
Erick L. Garrett — Domestic violence second-degree assault.
Mark K. Michael — Fugitive from justice.
Henry C. Michelbrink — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, operating vehicle without ignition lock, driving with suspended license third-degree.
