SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Nicholas G. Blair-Kingsland - Second-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.

Jesse J. Bridges - First-degree murder.

Corey W. Devore - Protection order violation.

Jeremy S. Graham - Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jeremy J. Heisler - DUI

Karson C. Isaksen - Community custody violation, failure to appear warrants, third-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Yuri R. Nelson - Fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Andres Mateo A. Pascual - Identity theft, possession of a dangerous weapon, and unlawful factoring of a credit card.

Rebecca J. Thompson - Violation of a no contact order.

