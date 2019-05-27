The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
McKenzie L. Baer — Warrant for failure to comply traffic, warrant failure to comply felony.
Enrique Benavidez Jr — Drug court violation.
Julilyn Boyce — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Robert G. Cameron — Burglary second-degree, three warrants for failure to comply traffic, possession of stolen property second-degree, theft second-degree.
Benjamin J. Campbell — Two warrants for failure to appear, warrant failure to comply felony.
Jennifer R. Chipman — Assault fourth-degree.
Robert J. Clack — Community custody violation, escape second-degree.
Edward J. Eike — Harassment felony.
Triscia M. Gill — Community custody violation.
Sheena E. Guggenbickler — Controlled substance no prescription felony, driving with license suspended third-degree, possession of stolen property second-degree.
Richard G. Hatton — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Steven E. Hermance — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Stephen E. Huitt — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Kenneth J. Johnson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Female Juvenile Offender — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Isa M. Iacuzzi — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Melissa M. Maggard — Refusing to release runaway child, two counts of sell or give tobacco to minor.
Kristopher C. Palacios — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Matthew W. Peck — Failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of driving with suspended license third-degree, allow authorized driver.
Ernest J. Reed — Two counts of failure to transfer title 45 days, warrant for failure to comply felony.
Patrick T. Reed — Driving with a suspended license third-degree, two counts of public nuisance.
Logan D. Rickman — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Tegan A. Tipler — Financial fraud, theft second-degree, forgery.
Michelle A. Ruschmann — Charge not listed.
Erin R. Taylor — Theft of firearm, burglary second-degree, residential burglary.
Taylor B. Whybark — Possession of stolen property second-degree, theft second-degree, burglary second-degree, two counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree, warrant failure to comply traffic.
Jeffrey A. Woodman — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
