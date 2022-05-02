SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Joel C. Amundsen — Malicious mischief second-degree.

Ronald E. Beatty — Two counts of probation/parole violation.

Matthew R. Blain — Felony harassment, protection order violation.

Crystal M. Freeman — Domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Zachary J. Kaech — Taking motor vehicle without permission second-degree.

Sean D. Menard — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Tahnika D. Michell — Outstanding warrants.

Male Juvenile Offender — Harassment felony.

Steven T. Nowotny — Violation of no contact order, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Maria D. Quinones — Identity theft, possession of stolen property, warrant failure to comply traffic, malicious mischief third-degree.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.