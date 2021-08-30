Jail Bookings Aug 30, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Dontez M. Johnson — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock.Sharif H. Johnson — Probable cause.Joshua A. McNamee — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.Matthew J. Wagner — Protection order violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jail Booking Driving Under The Influence Criminal Law Law Report Ignition Interlock Joshua A. Mcnamee Individual Vehicle Intoxicant Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2021's heatwaves probably over as La Niña sets inCovid cases back at crisis intensity: 18th county death was someone in their 20sWDFW announces 62 days of tentative razor clam digs in 2021Planned Ilwaco community center a team effortSlow Drag event canceled amid covid cautionBuoy 10 closing to Chinook retention FridaySailor wants to save aircraft carrier — in AstoriaPacific County Superior Court ReportLong Beach celebrates 40th annual international kite festivalOrganizers eager to inform that Rod Run parking has changed Images Videos CommentedHobo being removed from Waikiki (1)Obituary: Charlene Yvonne (Flickinger) Sutherland, RN (1)Obituary: Kenneth J. Kandoll (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
