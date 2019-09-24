The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Gerardo O. Aguilar — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report, disorderly conduct.
Angilee M. Cogdill — Criminal trespassing first-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rex R. Crump — Three warrants for failure to comply felony.
Kevin Gorham — Residential burglary.
Ole A. Gunderson — Driving with a suspended license third-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Russell G. Haley — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.
Sarah J. Herman — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Leon M. Holten — Failure to register as a sex offender.
Alexander J. Lev Rubey — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
William Pietronicco — Fugitive from justice.
Kristopher M. Rose — Community custody violation.
Jay T. Roysdon — Assault second-degree.
Jennifer A. Roysdon — Assault second-degree.
Jose R. Salas — Community custody violator (escape from community custody).
Evan C. Spirithawk — Controlled substance no substance no prescription felony.
Danny M. Turner — Community custody violation.
Ricardo Villegas Quintana — Community custody violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.