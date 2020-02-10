Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Vanessa L. Anderson — Hold for other agency.
Brianne N. Goodin — Criminal trespass first-degree.
Max W. Huddleston — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Christopher I. Hutson — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply felony.
Corey D. Lee — Two counts of driving with suspended license third-degree.
Michael R. Livingston — Drug court violation.
Danielle P. Northrop — Two counts of driving with suspended license thrid-degree.
Kenneth E. Roudabuch — No charge listed.
Nicholas D. Rowe — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Matthew G F Sparks — Controlled substance no prescription felony, protection order violation, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Kristopher E. Starheim — Hold for other agency, controlled substance no prescription feloy.
Pedro Villegas Quintana Jr. — Controlled substance no prescription felony, warrant failure to comply felony.
