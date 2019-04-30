The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Michael A. Amick — Residential burglary, theft of firearm, burglary second-degree.
Rex R. Crump — Failure to appear warrant.
Male Juvenile Offender — No charge listed.
Delbert R. Godwin Jr — Community custody violation.
Jeremy S. Graham — Failure to comply felony warrant.
Sylvanus L. King — Failure to comply felony warrant.
Austin M. Koplin — Failure to comply felony warrant.
Gary J. Mueller — Protection order violation.
Robert A. Peterson — Robbery second-degree, burglary second-degree, malicious mischief third-degree.
Jeffrey L. Walton — No charge listed.
Tracy L. Webb — Two counts failure to comply felony warrant.
