The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Christine L. Adams — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Emil T. Eckstrom — Hold for other agency, controlled substance no prescription felony, driving with suspended license second-degree.
Kenneth C. Just — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Kurt E. Kaino — Violation of no contact order.
Jeremy P. Mason — Community custody violation.
Samantha L. Meyer — Controlled substance no prescription felony
Gaelan D. Moore — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Spencer A. Williams — Fugitive from justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.