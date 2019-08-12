The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Ashley A. Bagley — Theft first-degree.
Colleen R. Carter — Warrant for failure to comply felony.
Anthony R. Grieve — Community custody violation.
Timothy A. Hogan — Protection order violation.
Brendan T. Hull — Warrant for failure to comply.
Brandy D. Langer — Warrant for failure to comply.
Gian C. Moreno — Disorderly conduct, obstructing a public servant.
Curtis S. Ostlund — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Hedy Piacentile— Warrant for failure to comply.
Ernest J. Reed — Community custody violation.
Tyler J. Shaw — Bail jump felony charge, malicious mischief first degree.
Steven L. Wonser — Harassment, assault fourth-degree.
Stanley J. Woods — Possessing depiction of minor in sexual conditions.
