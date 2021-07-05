SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Richard D. Grow — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Donald B. Martin Jr. — Driving while license suspended third-degree, community custody violation, warrant failure to comply traffic, theft first-degree, assault first-degree, robbery first-degree, malicious mischief third-degree.
Sarah E. Meacham — Criminal impersonation, two counts of theft third-degree, possession of stolen property second-degree, vehicle prowling second-degree, possessing stolen property, malicious mischief second-degree.
Cody A. Michelbrink — Domestic violence first-degree assault.
Dustin W. Schieber — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Brook A. White — Robbery first-degree.
Scott A. Wiley — Theft second-degree, attempt to elude.
