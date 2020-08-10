Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Jorge A. Cisneros — Assault second-degree.
Richard E. Hodel — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Steven T. Nowotny — Violation of no contact order.
Christopher L. Otterbein — Failure to register as a sex offender.
Shaun A. Schlenker — Obstructing a public servant, criminal trespass second-degree.
Wade E. Schuyler — Warrant failure to comply felony, community custody violation.
Carissa J. Thoeun — Theft second-degree.
Justin M. Wilson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended second-degree.
