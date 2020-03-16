Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Bradlee R. Age — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, driving while license suspended third-degree.
Robert G. Cameron — Theft second-degree, three warrants for failure to comply felony, burglary second-degree.
Angilee M. Cogdill — No charge listed.
James P. Duggan Jr. — Assault third-degree, assault fourth-degree, disorderly conduct.
Debra J. Hardman — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Connie L. Janseen — Warrant failure to comply felony, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Tyson F. Jones — Interfering with domestic violence report, unlawful imprison-ment domestic violence, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Matthew W. Meyer — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Brian S. Nelson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Kelly J. Schweitzer — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Michael L. Silva — Violating an anti-harassment order, warrant failure to comply felony.
Steven L. Wonser — Protection order violation.
