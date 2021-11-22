Jail Bookings Nov 22, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:William A. Forsmark — Hold for other agency, intimidating public servant, disorderly conduct, felony harassment.Female Juvenile Offender — Assault third-degree, minor in possession, domestic violence malicious mischief third, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Wilmer W. Johnson — Child molestation first-degree.Kurt E. Kaino — Protection order violation.Kenneth A. Schneider — Warrant for failure to comply non-traffic, driving while license suspended third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Andrew K. Windrow — Assault second-degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assault Domestic Violence Crime Criminal Law Jail Agency Malicious Mischief Felony Individual Harassment Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOBSD ex-teacher pleads guilty to child-porn chargesDungeness crab season OK to start Dec. 1Obituary: Donald M. CoxFootball quarterfinal: Naselle wins, advances to semisRaymond schools fire two over vaccinesMan in critical condition after rollover on US101Chinook School: Community’s heart is pumping with energyObituary: Eldred GilpinChehalis man faces assault with a deadly weapon charges after shooting toward girlfriendNaselle man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor Images Videos CommentedObituary: Donald M. Cox (1)IHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
