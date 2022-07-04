SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Roger E. Collins - First-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Corey W. Devore - Domestic violence fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

James M. Hamilton - Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Jermey J. Heisler - DUI

Karson C. Isaksen - Third-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, failure to appear warrants.

Patrick L. Saunders - Second-degree malicious mischief and community custody violation.

Rebecca J. Thompson - violation of a no-contact order.

Cary L. Youngstrom - Domestic violence second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Gary A. Ziemer - Resisting arrest and violation of a no-contact order.

