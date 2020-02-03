Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Vanessa L. Anderson — Hold for other agency.
Michael A. Box — Driving with suspended license third-degree.
Andrew R. Chester — Protection order violation, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Matthew A. Garcia — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, community custody violator (escape from community custody), community custody violation, theft third-degree.
Deverie L. Gorham — Probation/parole violation.
Connor M. Hinkle — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Max W. Huddleston — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Christopher I. Hutson — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply felony.
Brett J. Mullins — DUII.
Jennifer A. Roberts — Bail jump felony charge, warrant failure to comply felony.
Matthew G. F. Sparks — Controlled substance no prescription felony, protection order violation, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.