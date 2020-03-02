Bookings into Pacific County Jail:
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Luke A. Borden — Minor in possession, disorderly/disruptive conduct, malicious mischief third-degree.
Angel A. Brumfield — Assault third-degree.
John F. Connery — Disorderly conduct.
Matthew A. Gove — Driving with suspended license third-degree.
Andrew J. Gravlee — Trafficking stolen property, possessing stolen firearm, possession stolen property second-degree.
Brendan T. Hull — Assault second-degree, domestic violence second-degree assault, warrant failure to comply felony, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Alison M. Marschman — Felony harassment, violating anti-harassment order, protection order violation.
Shasta M. Michael — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
Amelia J. Nance — No charge listed.
Keith E. Pitts — Assault second-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting domestic violence.
Anthony L. Richeson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, violation of no contact order.
Austin J. Robertson — Controlled substance no prescription felony, community custody violation.
Jesus D. Sass — Vehicular assault.
Christopher A. Schommer — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, hold for other agency.
Michael B. Schroyer — Avoid wildlife check station, controlled substance delivery possession with intent, theft second-degree, theft of firearm, residential burglary.
Timmy J. Sem — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Michelle J. Stacey — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal attempt.
Male Juvenile Offender — Recreational fishing first-degree.
Steven L. Wonser — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
