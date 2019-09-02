SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charge(s) listed:
Jesse H. Baker — DUII, hit-and-run attended.
Jenelle D. Berry — Criminal impersonation, community custody violation.
Male Juvenile Offender — Burglary second-degree domestic violence, theft third-degree, theft third-degree domestic violence, vehicle prowling, malicious mischief third-degree, possession of stolen property first-degree.
David A. Chrisman II — Warrant for failure to comply felony, controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of stolen vehicle.
Dillon O. Coleman — Harassment, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, hold for other agency.
Donald H. Cox Sr — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Amy D. Gray — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
David H. Gretzner — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Billy L. James — Warrant for failure to comply felony.
Collin J. Laplant — Four counts of driving with suspended license third-degree, failure to obey police officer, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Darren R. Myers — Community custody violation, fugitive from justice.
Matthew L. Ward — Hold for other agency, violation of no contact order.
William C. Whiteside — Community custody violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.