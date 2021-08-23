Jail Bookings Aug 23, 2021 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Rodney K. Bates — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Ricky A. Hinton — Assault second-degree domestic violence.Barbara L. Kirby — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Thomas A. Lentz — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Andrew C. Olson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, protection order violation, warrant failure to appear, malicious mischief second-degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assault Booking Violation Criminal Law Crime Law Jail Malicious Mischief Domestic Violence Andrew C. Olson Individual Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInslee: Indoor mask mandate returns Aug. 23, new vaccine requirement for educatorsAssessor's Column: Expect new property assessments in the mailCoronavirus cases straining region’s hospitalsPeninsula lapping rest of Pacific County in vaccinationsIlwaco woman charged with felony assaultFish on! Sport salmon heats up as ocean season nears endState continues to violate FOIA with Nolan tort claimsSailor wants to save aircraft carrier — in AstoriaObituary: Capt. Clark Von EssenPacific County grows at fastest rate in 100 years Images Videos CommentedHobo being removed from Waikiki (1)Obituary: Charlene Yvonne (Flickinger) Sutherland, RN (1)Obituary: Kenneth J. Kandoll (1)Obituary: Carol Penttila (1)Obituary: Beth J. Ardueser (1)Obituary: Donald Lee Capps (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
