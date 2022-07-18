SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Brandon D. Christman — Four counts of second-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Corey W. Devore — Violation of a no-contact order.

Derek P. Martin — DUI

Yuri R. Nelson — Fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Anthony R. Ramos — Seven traffic warrants, one non-traffic warrant, third-degree DWLS, second-degree burglary, and second-degree theft.

Joe Robbins — First-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree DWLS, two counts of driving without an ignition interlock device, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Julian E. Robinson — Residential burglary.

Donald L. Sparling — Failure to appear warrant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.