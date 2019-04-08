The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Franklin J. Breckinridge — Assault third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Kristi L. Butler — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Deverie L. Gorham — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Grace E. Guntle — Domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree.
James V. Heslen — Community custody violation.
Brendan T. Hull — Probation/parole violation.
Robert B. Hutchison — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief third-degree, violation of no contact order.
Justin W. Jones — Four counts of driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Brady D. Langer — Two counts controlled substance no prescription felony, warrant failure to comply felony, escape first-degree.
Tanner M. McGovern — Hold for other agency.
Matthew T. Phipps — Harassment felony.
Mickey S. Pine — Vehicular homicide.
Dora M. Schrader — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Carissa J. Thoeun — Forgery.
