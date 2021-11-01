Jail Bookings Nov 1, 2021 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Fox C. Blackhorn — Reckless driving, reckless endangerment, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.William A. Forsmark — Harassment.Cory R. Kratzke — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.Mickey S. Pine — Vehicular homicide.Anessia M. Reinberg — Vehicle prowling second-degree, robbery second-degree, two counts of driving while license suspended third-degree.Jerad L. Vert — Taking motor vehicle without permission second, failure to appear/failure to return after written promise. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charge Criminal Law Crime Law Jail Robbery Individual Jerad L. Vert William A. Forsmark Harassment Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIlwaco-Chinook port boss quitsCyclone slaps coastFirst November razor clam digs OK'dCalifornian honors Dylan’s memory, helps othersGallery is ‘a bridge to friendship’WDFW commissioners holding special meetings on Willapa Bay, Columbia River fisheries managementRevived task force tackling 'drugdemic'Obituary: Larry W. WilliamsPacific County crosses 2,000 casesModerna, J&J coronavirus boosters approved Images Videos CommentedNew LBPD officer fired at last position (2)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
