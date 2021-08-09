Jail Bookings Aug 9, 2021 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Cary R. Bertram — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.Joshua D. Cook — Driving while license suspended third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment.Connie L. Janssen — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, possession of stolen vehicle.Sarah E. Meacham — Theft third-degree, burglary second-degree, robbery second-degree, warrant failure to comply felony.Curtis M. Smith — Obstructing a public servant, driving under the influence of intoxicants, controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Possession Felony Crime Criminal Law Controlled Substance Theft Burglary Robbery Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIll-fated tuna boat sinks 132 miles offshoreCounty urges masks for all as covid cases explode; death toll reaches 15Woman back in jail two hours after release'Green Acres' fire blackens 10 acresWoodfest whittles away this weekend in TokelandSandsations returns after covid gap yearFinal appeal leaves Jones behind barsObituary: Donald Lee CappsMental health diversion program offers second chancesAlleged burglar out on release arrested again Images Videos CommentedObituary: Jim (James) Douglas Maki (1)Naselle favorite Carl Wirkkala performing Saturday (1)Obituary: Lois E. Valentine (1)Hobo being removed from Waikiki (1)Obituary: Carol Penttila (1)Coast Chronicles: Fireworks: issues and information (1)Obituary: Beth J. Ardueser (1)Obituary: Donald Lee Capps (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.