The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Robert G. Cameron — Three counts failure to comply felony warrant, burglary second-degree, theft second-degree, possession of stolen property second-degree.
Edward J. Eike — Harassment felony.
Sheena E. Guggenbickler — Controlled substance no prescription felony, possession of stolen property second-degree, driving while license suspended third-degree.
Melissa M. Maggard — Two counts selling or giving tobacco to a minor, refusal to release runaway child.
Matthew W. Peck — Two counts driving while license suspended third-degree, allowing unauthorized driver.
Ernest J. Reed — Failure to comply felony warrant, two counts failure to transfer title within 45 days, controlled substance no prescription felony, criminal trespassing second degree.
Patrick T. Reed — Driving with license suspended, two counts public nuisance.
Erin R. Taylor — Theft of firearm, residential burglary, burglary second-degree.
Jeffrey A. Woodman — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
