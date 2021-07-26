Jail Bookings Jul 26, 2021 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:Joseph W. Jacob — Driving with suspended license third-degree.Emily C. Jarvis — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting domestic violence.William G. Keith — Attempt to elude. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Domestic Violence Booking Jail Assault Criminal Law Crime Individual Report Joseph W. Jacob Emily C. Jarvis William G. Keith Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCharges dropped against Naselle Youth Camp ex-employeeTuna too few: Commercial season off to standard slow startPeninsula poised for fireworks restrictions reckoningCrews contain roadside brush fireDismal Nitch shooting believed to be self-defenseEarly Monday collision on Oregon 30 claims lifeObituary: Terry WardPuget Sound orcas believed to be hunting on outer coastNaselle favorite Carl Wirkkala performing SaturdayCommissioners OK Chinook park security, attorney hire Images Videos CommentedObituary: Patricia (Pat) Ann Holtermann Walker (1)Naselle favorite Carl Wirkkala performing Saturday (1)Coast Chronicles: Fireworks: issues and information (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.