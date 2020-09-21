Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Robert L. Barnum — Attempted theft of motor vehicle, burglary first-degree.
Brian E. Cox — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended license third-degree, hit-and-run attended vehicle, warrant failure to comply non-traffic.
Kathleen M. Eager — Assault domestic violence second-degree.
Robert R. Farris — Protection order violation.
Ashley A. Hatton — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
James E. Keller — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Barbara L. Kirby — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
William D. LaChapelle — Community custody violation, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with suspended license third-degree.
Christopher N. Mortensen — Driving with suspended license third-degree, two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
Jake L. Wilson — Harassment felony, assault second-degree, driving with a suspended license third-degree, theft of motor vehicle.
