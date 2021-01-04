Bookings into Pacific County Jail

South Bend — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Salvador Loza Gutirez — Criminal trespass first-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Donald B. Martin Jr. — Community custody violation, warrant for failure to appear, controlled substance no prescription felony.

Erik W. McDonald — Hold for other agency.

Steven M. Smith — Felony harassment, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

