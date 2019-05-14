The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Danielle M. Aylward — Community custody violation.
John F. Connery — Criminal trespassing second-degree, disorderly conduct.
Johnny A. Cothren Jr — Two counts of failure to comply non-traffic warrant, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Matthew A. Garcia — Community custody violation.
James H. Jacobs — Hold for other agency.
Barbara L. Kirby — DUI.
Danielle L. Messer — Disorderly conduct, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, interference with domestic violence report.
Phillip E. Misner — Possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Heather L. Rogers — Fugitive from Justice.
Nicholas D. Rowe — Two counts failure to comply felony warrant.
Erik T. Sokol — Reckless driving.
Dalton J. Stigall — Driving with license suspended third-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, assault second-degree, unlawful firearm possession second-degree, escape third-degree.
