The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Pete A. Beck — False reporting.
Phillip D. Black — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Frank E. Brumitt Jr. — Burglary 2nd-degree, driving while license suspended secon-degree.
Allen N. Davis — Community custody violator (escape from community custody).
William D. LaChapelle — Community custody violation.
Thomas H. MacPherson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Tyson W. Mullins — Forgery, theft second-degree.
Jerad R. Nichols — Malicious mischief third-degree.
Jessica L. Rasner — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while license suspended third-degree.
Male Juvenile Offender — Rape of a child first-degree, harassment felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.