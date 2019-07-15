The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown:
Frank E. Brumitt Jr. — Transport order.
Seth T. Donahue — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Brian J. Endecott — Driving while license suspended third-degree, operative vehicle without ignition interlock.
Curt D. Griffeth — Domestic violence second-degree assault.
Shaun M. Klein — Controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture.
Shy R. Larue — Transport order.
Robert A. Lewis — Physical control with intoxication.
Lisa G. Milam — Residential burglary.
Rebecca L. Morales — Protection order violation.
Natalie N. Pence — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, warrant failure to comply felony.
David W. Peterson — Driving with a suspended license third-degree, obstructing a public servant.
William C. Whiteside — Community custody violation, warrant failure to comply traffic.
Cody A. Williams — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
