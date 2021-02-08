SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Kaleb J. Ariss — Conspiracy to violate uniform controlled substance act.
Cameron E. Christofferson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Brianne E. Gray — Attempt to elude, driving while license suspended third-degree.
Stephanie S. Griffith — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
William D. LaChapelle — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
William J. Long — Criminal impersonation.
Dwayne A. Merritt — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Kim M. O’Connor — Drug court violation.
Bryan O. Pitts — Carry concealed pistol without permit, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Kyler J. Pratt — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Stephanie A. Stiegler — Resisting arrest, assault third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Ronald D. Wardell — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture, controlled substance no prescription felony, unlawful use of building drugs.
Heather A. Williamson — Violated conditions of release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.