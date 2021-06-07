SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Ryan A. Anderson — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jacquilynn L. Campos — Taking motor vehicle without permission second, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, reckless endangerment.
Lowell L. Eschbach — Rape second.
Amy M. Headdress — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, assault third-degree.
Stephen E. Huitt — Unlaw use of a building for drugs.
Zachary L. Myhres — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
