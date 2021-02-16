Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Michael S. El — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
Chrissandra L. Griffith — Controlled substance no prescription felony, possession drugs.
Stephanie S. Griffith — Controlled substance delivery possession with intent to manufacture.
David R. Huff — Warrant failure to appear, attempt to elude, community custody violator (escape from community custody), driving with license suspended third-degree, controlled substance no prescription felony.
John D. Jones — Assault second-degree.
Michael A. Jones — Driving with license suspended third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Michael D. Kazee — Interfere with domestic violence report, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment.
William D. LaChapelle — Controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture.
Brady D. Langer — Resisting arrest, two warrants for failure to comply felony.
Dion R. Lumadue — Warrant failure to comply felony, controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture.
Donald M. McVay — Harassment felony, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Ivan Nunez — Protection order violation.
Matthew W. Peck — Drug court violation.
Babette G. Shine — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Stephanie A. Stiegler — Resisting arrest, assault third-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Samantha Vineyard Howard — Controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture.
Ronald D. Wardell — Controlled substance possession with intent to manufacture, controlled substance no prescription felony, unlawful use building drugs.
Heather A. Williamson — Violated conditions of release.
Shelley L. Ziemer — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
