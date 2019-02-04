The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Gregory A. Barrager — Community custody violation.
Steve G. Baybeux — Driving while license suspended third-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, protection order violation.
Rodric D. Beauregard — Hold for other agency.
Tyler J. Boyes — Residential burglary.
John A. Coombes — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Rex R. Crump — Three warrants for failure to comply felony.
Jesse A. Cubbison — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Bryan M. Grotting — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, assault third-degree domestic violence, domestic violence harassment.
Roger W. Kiner — Assault second-degree domestic violence.
Karla M. Kordosky — Community custody violation.
Angelina K. Maisonet — Warrant failure to comply felony.
Matthew W. Meyer — Possession of stolen vehicle.
Jeffrey R. Moulton — Warrant failure to comply non-traffic, warrant failure to comply traffic.
Brian M. O’Connor — Taking motor vehicle without permission second.
Jaclyn R. Settlemyre — Two counts of community custody violation, warrant failure to comply traffic, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Kathleen M. Stern — Assault second-degree domestic violence.
Christina L. Yanez — Warrant failure to comply felony.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Dan Tobin mentioned in a recent jail booking report is not the same individual who owns a Klipsan Beach business.
