The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges shown.
Ryan D. Bradetich — Community custody violation, identity theft, theft first-degree.
Anthony E. Grieve — Community custody violation, failure to comply felony warrant.
David C. Gudgell — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish second-degree.
Robert W. Gudgell — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish second-degree.
Timothy A. Hogan — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Jacob E. Johnson — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Male Juvenile Offender — Child molestation first-degree.
Darren R. Myers — Failure to comply felony warrant, hold for other agency, community custody violation.
Ronald M. Pletsch — Distribute a controlled substance to a minor.
Norman J. Rinehart — Residential burglary, theft of motor vehicle.
Patrick L. Saunders — Community custody violation.
Babette G. Shine — Take motor vehicle without permission second-degree.
Melissa S. Tomason — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
William C. Whiteside — Driving with license suspended third-degree, community custody violation.
Bonnie A. Wingard — Disorderly conduct, harassment, assault third-degree.
Saye Yong — Malicious mischief second-degree.
