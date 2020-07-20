Bookings into
Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
McKenzie L. Baer — Warrant failure to comply felony.
John W. Bills — Domestic violence second-degree assault.
Jason R. Chandler — Transport order.
Robert G. Darnell — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Amy M. Headdress — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault.
Joshua P. Johnson — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, felony harassment.
Danielle P. Northrop — Theft of motor vehicle.
Matthew W. Peck — Two warrants failure to comply traffic, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Nelson W. Stamper — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run attended.
Donald W. Wetz — Charge not provided.
