Bookings into Pacific County Jail
SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Rafael J. Acosta — Theft of motor vehicle.
Jason R. Chandler — Transport order.
Shalyssa R. Garrison — Violation of no contact order, criminal impersonation.
Jason D. Gillngham — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Ryan C. Johnson — Eluding a police vehicle, reckless driving.
Jason D. Lovell — Resisting arrest, assault 3rd-degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Matthew W. Peck — Two warrants for failure to comply traffic, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Carmen A. Pucci — Driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Donald F. Schave III — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Kenneth A. Schneider — DWLS 3rd-degree, domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Chanel D. Webber — Theft of motor vehicle.
Aaron L. Whitaker — Controlled substance no prescription felony.
Michael L. Younger — Controlled substance no prescription felony, possessing depictions of minor sex condition.
