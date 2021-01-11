SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Aarin F. Hircko — Two counts of domestic violence malicious mischief third-degree, residential burglary, harassment, two counts of violation of no contact order, domestic violence fourth-degree assault, two counts of failure to comply non-traffic warrant.
Donald B. Martin Jr. — Community custody violation, aid/abet driving with suspended license third-degree, operating vehicle without ignition lock, controlled substance no prescription felony.
Bradley A. Novak — Controlled substance no prescription felony, driving while license suspended third-degree.
