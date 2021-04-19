SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:
Joshau J. Bowe — Rape of a child second-degree, immoral communication with a minor, assault fourth with sexual motivation.
Eric H. Macias — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
Robert A. Peterson — Resisting arrest, failure to obey police officer, malicious mischief third-degree, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, two counts of disorderly/public intoxication, resisting arrest.
